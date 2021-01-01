From wrought studio
Tullett Solid Wood TV Stand for TVs up to 70"
Advertisement
Modern and simple LED lamp TV cabinet, high-end luxury, make life more layered. Excellent material: The use of excellent materials, flat surface, simple and stylish design, adds a lot of modern flavors. Hidden buffer guide rails, located on both sides of the drawer, simple and beautiful, smooth drawing. Orderly storage: Scientific and reasonable division of the area, daily necessities can be placed in categories, rationally plan your life, and say goodbye to sundry life. Illuminated design: The TV cabinet has an upgraded design with an illuminated design at the bottom, which is stylish and beautiful, with a simple personality. Instructions: Because the size of the product is measured manually, there may be errors. Due to the complicated installation, it is recommended that you install according to the installation instructions.