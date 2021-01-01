From teri jon by rickie freeman
Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman Tulle Illusion Applique High-Low Dress
Advertisement
Ethereal tulle dress with an alluring illusion neckline, applique detailing, and a statement high-low hem. Illusion neckline Short sleeves Concealed back zipper High-low hem Polyester Lining: Polyester Dry clean only Imported SIZE & FIT About front 48.25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Inspired by her father, a meticulous and highly skilled tailor, designer Rickie Freeman moved to New York at 17 to attend the Fashion Institute of Technology, eventually launching her line Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman in the 1980s. Since then, Freeman has designed stunning special-occasion dresses for all women. She personally tries on every creation, ensuring every detail is perfect. Dress Collections - Teri John > Teri Jon By Rickie Freeman > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Teri Jon by Rickie Freeman. Color: Aqua. Size: 16.