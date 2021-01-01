Tulipa Mini Pendant Light by Prandina - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (1D01000143005)

The Tulipa Pendant Light from Prandina enhances indoor spaces with an artful minimalist presence. The fixture is made in Italy and is secured to its mounting surface via a sleek metal disc ceiling mount, sending down a slender woven cable to a sleekly-surfaced cylindrical shade. Its cylinder shade is partially covered by a second matte-surfaced stylized tulip accent that gentles glare from the sides while creating a glowing boundary between the contrasting materials, blending tastefully with the more focused spot of direct light from the cylinders open base. Prandina started in interior lighting design in 1982. From the very beginning, Prandina's creative philosophy for lighting - pendant lights, ceiling lights, wall sconces, table lamps and floor lamps - has fulfilled the criteria of functionality, simplicity and lasting quality. Made in Italy. Shape: Cylinder. Color: White. Finish: Matt White with Black Chrome