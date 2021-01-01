From hudson valley lighting
Tulip Wall Sconce by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (7200-GL)
The Tulip Wall Sconce from Hudson Valley Lighting brings a playful touch to spaces with an elegant piece composed of metal and crystal glass. A circular wall plate extends a series of thin arms that gently rise upward, resting at various angles for a natural display reminiscent of growing flowers. Many of them end with a decorative piece of K9 clear crystal glass. The remaining two are functional lamps that spread a bright and even glow over the space, diffusing through the crystal pieces for a tasteful and eye-catching demonstration. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Tulip. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold Leaf