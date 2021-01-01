Tulip Larch Wood Patio Swinging Loveseat - Natural - Christopher Knight Home

The Christopher Knight Home Tulip Larch Wood Swinging Loveseat makes the perfect addition to any outdoor space. Complete with the chains and beam to support it, this loveseat set will have you swinging in bliss beneath your favorite tree or in your favorite nook of nature. A perfect seat to read a book, be with someone special, and make memories that will last a lifetime the Christopher Knight Home Tulip Larch Wood Swinging Loveseat will satisfy you and your family for years to come. Color: Natural. Pattern: Solid.