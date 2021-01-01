Tufted Upholstered Low Profile Platform Bed With Underneath Storage

Engineered with deceivingly simple assembly and the look of an upscale furniture store find, this intelligently crafted bed rolls comfort and style all into one.It’s equipped with a wood slat platform made for supporting any mattress without the added box spring, and its framework is constructed with durable metal that eliminate sagging and extend mattress life.Headboard is included as a comfy linen fabric backrest that brings you a cozy feeling.Plus,the platform bed with a big underneath storage can easily be opened and closed, which provide you extra storage for bedding sets, out-of-season clothing, books, shoes and more. Color: Gray, Size: Full / Double