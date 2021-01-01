From homebeez
Homebeez Tufted Storage Ottoman Square Footrest Stool Coffee Table with Tray Lid (Tan)
【Stylish Design】 Our cube-shaped storage ottoman features button-tufted surface, nail-head trim along the edge for eye-catching elegance, accented with double-sided lid. It’s definitely an accent piece that will elevate the style of your home 【Hidden Storage】Lift-off lid keeps the ottoman open easily, which reveals a generous amount of room for storing books, clothes, blankets, off-season clothes, toys or other sundries in your bedroom, living room, hallway or guest-room, etc. 【Stable Construction】 The versatile ottoman stool was well constructed with wooden frame & wood finished legs, which ensures long durability & stability. What’s more, bottom with non-slip pads to help keep the footrest in place and also prevent scratches on the floor 【Multi-Functional】Our fabric-looking ottoman can be used in an entry as a shoe bench, be placed at the foot of bed to sit on/dress, storing, providing additional sitting on parties and family gatherings, or just acting as a timeless coffee table. Its versatility makes it a multipurpose complement to any home 【Easy To Assemble】 Measured by 17.7”L x 17.7”W x 18.1”H. Convenient design makes it simple for you to install the 4 legs within 10 minutes. It can also be easily moved away when not in use