From kirkland's
White Tufted Mod Leg Dining Chairs, Set of 2
Advertisement
This elegant set is perfect for your kitchen or dining table! The White Tufted Mod Leg Dining Chairs have a luxe design that will compliment any living space. Set includes two (2) chairs Chairs measure 19.9L x 24W x 34.4.2H in. each; Seat height measures 18.5H in. Black finish metal legs White polyurethane upholstery Mod design Maximum weight: 285 lbs. Assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Spot clean only. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.