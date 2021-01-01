Tufted Lydia Upholstered Barstool: Natural - Fabric by World Market

Stools -The curvy silhouette and classic tufting of our Lydia barstool brings to mind the everyday glamour of mid-century Hollywood. Crafted from premium birch wood and upholstered in soft velvet or crisp linen-blend upholstery, our stool offers clean-lined, tailored appeal that complements any dining or sitting area. Material: Fabric, Color:Natural. Also could be used for dining room furniture,dining furniture,dining room seating,barstool,bar stool,upholstered barstool,upholstered bar stool. By Cost Plus World Market.57001579