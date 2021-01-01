Twin Tufted Headboard in Mystere Eclipse Blue - Threshold

Lend an inviting feel to your sleep space with this Blue Tufted Headboard in Mystere Eclipse from Threshold™. This beautifully upholstered headboard showcasing a rectangular silhouette with diamond-tufted details adds a refined touch to your decor style. The plush foam padding provides added support and comfort while you lounge or relax, while the wood and metal frame makes for sturdy use. Whether you want to catch up on your reading or just want to watch television with comfort, this stylish bed headboard will help you lean into a comfortable space. Overall Width: 41 Inches Overall Height: 54 Inches Overall Depth: 4 Inches Bottom of Headboard to floor: 24 Inches Size: Twin. Pattern: Solid.