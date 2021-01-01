Tufted Cotton Area Rug 2' X 4.3', Woven Fringe Throw Rugs Print Tassel Rugs Carpet Geometric Welcome Door Mat Machine Washable Indoor Outdoor Floor Ru

Adorn your floors and bring flair to your home with the Better Homes and Gardens cotton Area Rug Blanket. Its simple and contemporary design will make for a great accent piece and highlight any room. The woven area rug is resistant to stains and fading and is designed to keep the original color even after maximum use. It is easy to care for as it can be vacuumed regularly Decorative Moroccan pattern and throw it in your Porch, kitchen rug, bathroom rug, laundry Room,entry way rug, apartment rug, dorm room rug and more, it also can be used as a decorative tapestry to lighten your space. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'