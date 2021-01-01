Madison Park Tufted Chenille 100% Cotton Duvet Modern Luxe All Season Comforter Cover Bed Set with Matching Shams, King/Cal King(104"x92"), Pacey, Ogee White

Refresh your bedroom décor with the charming style of the Madison Park Pacey 3 Piece Tufted Cotton Chenille Geometric Duvet Cover Set. Made with 100% cotton in duvet cover, it displays a luxurious chenille design in an all-over geometric pattern that adds a soft texture to the bedding set. The matching shams perfectly coordinate with the duvet cover to create a classic shabby chic look. Duvet/Sham: 100% cotton Cotton cover is Oeko-Tex certified to be free of any chemicals and harmful substance and equipped with 4 corner ties and button closure to secure the filled insert from shifting Set includes: 1 Duvet Cover: 104"W x 92"L, 2 King Shams: 20"W x 36 "L Care instructions: machine washable