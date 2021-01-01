Artistic Weavers Tudor Modern Abstract Area Rug, 5'3" x 7'1", Camel/Navy

Machine woven in Turkey with Polypropylene fibers for maximum durability and softness. Functional low pile allows for convenient placement in entryways, underneath furniture, and will not obstruct doorways. This rug features a distressed, abstract pattern in a trendy color palette that will add the perfect amount of chic to your space. Designed to withstand everyday wear, this rug is kid approved and pet friendly. Perfect for high traffic areas of your home such as living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways. Easy to clean and maintain, we recommend vacuuming regularly and spot cleaning with a clean cloth. Always test a small area first. Use of a rug pad is recommended to prevent slippage and movement.