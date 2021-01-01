Silver-tone alloy case with a teal genuine leather strap. Fixed silver-tone alloy bezel. Silver-tone dial with silver-tone hands. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape, case size: 36 mm, case thickness: 8 mm. Band width: 11 mm. Buckle clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Item Variations: SAFSF4502. Sophie And Freda Tucson Silver Dial Ladies Watch SF4502.