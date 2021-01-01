From convenience concepts

Convenience Concepts Tucson Console Table, Sandstone

$98.33 on sale
($116.86 save 16%)
In stock
Buy at walmartusa

Description

Features:Part of the Tucson Collection by Convenience ConceptsModern styleAvailable in Multiple FinishesThis table features 2-tiers of wooden shelves and a powder coated metal X frameA solid sturdy tabletop great for displaying collectibles, décor or plantsComplete with a bottom shelf that provides plenty of space to display additional collectibles or storageCrafted from Manufactured Wood and metalEasy assembly with instructions providedOverall product dimensions: (L) 47.25 in. x (W) 9 in. x (H) 29 in.

