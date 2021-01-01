Convenience Concepts Tucson 33 in. Cherry Melamine/Black Medium Round Wood Coffee Table with Shelf, Cherry Melamine & Black Metal

Instantly refresh your home decor with the Tucson Metal Round Coffee Table by Convenience Concepts. Brimming with sleek contemporary style; this two tier unit displays a chic contrast between round shelves and a straight legged frame. The top and bottom shelves are crafted from particle board that is finished with a rich melamine paper; making them easy maintenance. The frame is made from powder coated metal that will beat the test of time. With two ample shelves; it offers enough space for all your favorite collectibles and living room essentials. Witness its versatility in action as you place it in your home study or den. Do not wait any longer and get this accent piece today! Only requires 4 steps for assembly. Pair with additional furniture items from the Tucson Collection by Convenience Concepts. Each sold separately. Color: Cherry Melamine & Black Metal.