From tucker murphy pet
Tucker Murphy™ Pet Smart Space Leash
Advertisement
Tucker Murphy™ PetSmart Space Leash for Pets, Hands Free Retractable, Elastic Rope, App Enabled for Medium and Small Dogs and CatsThe Tucker Murphy™ Pet Space Leash is a hands free, retractable leash that connects to the Tucker Murphy™ Pet app to manage your dog walking statistics. The Space Leash comes in three different models all specific to the pet owner’s various needs.Recall Training Agility LeashTeach your dog to obey at your command with this recall training leash. We offer a variety of sizes for as much wandering your dog needs.MULTIPLE USE METHODSMatching waist belt to use, easy to control dogs with hand rings. Soft padded provides comfortable for grabbing.A hands free dog leash can bring many convenience in your life.