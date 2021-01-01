Tuca Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Besa Lighting - Color: Gold - Finish: Gold - (TUCA15GFC-LED)

The Tuca Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Besa Lighting features a double diffuser design that conveys a low-key minimalism ready to seamlessly meld with any existing interior dÃ©cor. The body of the flush mount is made from soft White Opal cased glass, which houses the decorative Distressed Metal Foil applied as trimming to the flush mount. This creates the perfect contrast to the main body of the piece, finished by a thorough etching process. Besa Lighting, based in Ohio, has been creating decorative lighting for 25 years. Specializing in handcrafted glass, their eye-catching fixtures feature diverse styles and elegant, well-made hardware. From the Lasso collection with its accessibly modern style to the Kiev Pendant with intriguing stenciled openings in the shade, Besa combines the innovation of American designers with the traditional techniques of European artisans, creating a modern craft look and feel. Shape: Round. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold Foil