Tube LED Bathroom Wall Light by George Kovacs - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (P5040-248-L)

The Tube LED Bathroom Wall Light is a simple and sleek bath fixture with the versatility to be used in any setting. Available in brushed nickel, chrome, dark restoration bronze or honey gold finish. Xenon, fluorescent or LED lamping offered. George Kovacs started a lighting store in Manhattan in 1954, became a renowned designer during the '50s, '60s and '70s and sold his company name in 2000 to the Minka Group. Today, the George Kovacs brand designs decorative lighting in mid-century modern and contemporary styles with a creative and often humorous approach, incorporating clean lines and unexpected twists and curves. From the curvaceous P722 Table Lamp to the minimalistic Twist and Shout LED Linear Suspension, their creations are sophisticated and comfortable at the same time. Shape: Cylinder. Color: White. Finish: Honey Gold