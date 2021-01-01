Tube Architectural LED Pendant Light by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (DS-PD06-S35-WT)

Bring home clean, contemporary style with the Tube Architectural LED Pendant Light by WAC Lighting. Designed from solid aluminum, this pendant light features a cylindrical frame with a seamless surface. The frame contains state-of-the-art LED technology and built-in reflectors for excellent optics. Built with a 39-degree cut-off angle, the fixture synchronizes the light beam and minimizes glare for a pleasant illumination. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: White. Finish: White