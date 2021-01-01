Tube Architectural LED Color Changing Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Light by WAC Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (DS-CD05-S-CC-GH)

The Tube Architectural LED Color Changing Outdoor Flush Mount Ceiling Light by WAC Lighting is designed to bring a graceful, geometric flair. Crafted from aluminum, this cylindrical shade is equipped with a glass diffuser at the bottom. It houses a color-changing RGB LED module that produces focused, downward illumination. The brightness and colors of the LEDs can be controlled remotely, via Bluetooth technology, using the free iOS app on a smartphone or tablet. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Color: Grey. Finish: Graphite