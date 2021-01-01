Cute Gender Reveal Shirt Family Matching Tu Free Pink Bows Gender Reveal Costume Family Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Free Throws or Pink Bows Gender Reveal Costume Family. Cute baby shower shirt with basketball and pink bow design. Best idea for gender reveal party who likes basketball and cheer and wait baby coming Complete this shirt with long sleeve, hoodie, tank top, vneck, . An awesome present for your beloved on Party, Mothers Day, FAthers Day, Gender Reveal Party, Pregnancy Annoucement 2021, Baby Annoucement 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only