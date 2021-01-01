Generation Lighting TT11611 Jaxon 25" Tall Table Lamp Aged Iron Lamps Table Lamps

Generation Lighting TT11611 Jaxon 25" Tall Table Lamp FeaturesShade sits over main pipe that is curved to form the baseFixture is supplied with 1 light bulbDry RatedConstructed from SteelIncludes a white linen fabric shade(1) 9 watt maximum medium (E26) bulb included On / Off switchRated for dry locationsDimensionsHeight: 25"Width: 8"Depth: 8"Product Weight: 3.5 lbsCord Length: 96"Shade Height: 9-1/2"Shade Width: 8"Shade Depth: 8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 9 wattsLumens: 800Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIBulb Included: Yes Aged Iron