TT Wall Light by Visual Comfort - Color: Grey - Finish: Nickel - (SL 2860AN)

Sophistication takes on a simple form in the TT Wall Light by Visual Comfort. An E. F. Chapman creation, this fixture sports the finely aged appearance of a wall-mounted candelabra. Like a piece taken directly from a vintage library or study, it creates a cultured yet versatile atmosphere with its straightforward silhouette. Assorted surface finishes enhance adaptability, allowing the sconce to flatter any room's motif. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Grey. Finish: Antique Nickel