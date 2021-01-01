From gubi
TS Side Table by Gubi (10022FH-Ã˜40-90 | 10022STB-01)
Modern with a sophisticated air that hearkens back to the extravagances of the art-deco era, the TS Side Table from Gubi showcases the natural beauty of marble. The solid marble tabletop is available in multiple finished, each exhibiting a natural grain pattern that elegantly offsets the minimal and almost austere nature of the base. The circular shape of the TS Side Table is perfect as a sofa or lounge chair companion. Founded in 1967, Gubi is a Scandinavian furniture, lighting and home accessories company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. They have focused on emerging designs and acquiring iconic, modernist designs from the 1930s to the 1970s, and their selection is internationally recognized. From the chic, functional Grasshopper Floor Lamp, designed by Greta Grossman, to the luxurious, elegant TS Side Table, Marble - Black Frame, their products are timeless and versatile.