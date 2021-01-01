TS Console Table 2-Rack by Gubi - Color: White (10022FH-L120-90 | 10022FH-L120-91 | 10022STKB-HIGH)

A wonderful combination of traditional and modern styles, the TS Console Table 2-Rack from Gubi is a masterpiece of minimalism and opulence. Having a renaissance of late is are the marble slabs used as an elegant table top which are contrasted elegantly with the light, airy metal base. Made from quality materials, the TS Console Table 2-Rack proudly shows its Danish origin. Founded in 1967, Gubi is a Scandinavian furniture, lighting and home accessories company based in Copenhagen, Denmark. They have focused on emerging designs and acquiring iconic, modernist designs from the 1930s to the 1970s, and their selection is internationally recognized. From the chic, functional Grasshopper Floor Lamp, designed by Greta Grossman, to the luxurious, elegant TS Side Table, Marble - Black Frame, their products are timeless and versatile. Color: White.