Try To Be Nice Person Stars Funny Sarcastic Vintage Retro T-Shirt

Unique novelty gift with cool graphic stars in vintage retro style and quote "I try to be a nice person but sometimes my mouth doesn't cooperate" for all adults, men, women, true sarcastic humor & funny sayings fans, who try very hard to be a good person. Surprise for him, her, dad, husband, brother, grandad, boyfriend, best friend, cousin, wife, mom, colleague, son, uncle on birthday, Halloween, Christmas, Father's & Mother's Day, anniversary, holiday, retirement, daily wear, Thanksgiving, vacation, party. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem