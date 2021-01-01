Crystorama Lighting Group TRV-A3802 Trevor 2 Light 14" Wide Drum Ceiling Fixture Black Forged Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Flush Mount

Crystorama Lighting Group TRV-A3802 Trevor 2 Light 14" Wide Drum Ceiling Fixture With an industrial quality and timeless aesthetic, the Trevor flush mount is classic and timeless. With a white glass diffuser set around a metal mesh canopy, this collection will send focused light to a bedroom, hallway, or any room of your home.FeaturesA merging of design utilizing minimalist styling and clean lines that add visual appeal to a space.Black Forged metal finish, perfect for modern & contemporary settings.Constructed of steelIncludes a cream frosted glass shadeUL, CUL, and CSA rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 year manufacturer warrantyDimensionsHeight: 6-3/8"Width: 13-5/8"Product Weight: 16 lbsWire Length: 6"Canopy Height: 1-1/8"Canopy Width: 13-3/8"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 2Max Watts Per Bulb: 30 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26) Flush Mount Black Forged