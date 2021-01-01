From gus modern
Truss Lounge Chair by Gus Modern - Color: White - Finish: Wood tones - (ECCHTRUS-himclo-an)
Inspired by mid-century design, the Truss Chair is a comfortable accent chair suitable for small spaces. Named for the â€œwood truss styleâ€ construction detail on the sides, the Truss Chair features a structured silhouette with an architectural influence. The Truss Chair is constructed of FSC Certified Ash wood and boasts a water-based clear coat finish. Based in Toronto, the Gus* Modern team designs and manufactures affordable, modern furniture. Inspired by simple forms and honest materials, Gus* Modern combines classic styles with modern details for everyday living. From the simple two-by-four and construction I-Beam, to the useful Miter Box, the Gus* Modern team delights in the simplicity of everyday objects.As a result, the Gus* Modern portfolio includes furniture, accent pieces, and accessories that mix the elegant with the industrial. Mirroring the great modernists of the past, Gus* Modern strives to combine great design and practical purpose for use in the present. With pieces for living areas, dining rooms and home offices, Gus* Modern continues to build a following of young modernists who like to live stylishly and comfortably. Color: White. Finish: Ash