SKIN&CO Truffle Therapy Cleansing Oil
Truffle Therapy Cleansing Oil - SKIN&CO Truffle Therapy Cleansing Oil is a bi-phase makeup remover suitable for all skin types. Formulated to gently and effectively remove stubborn and waterproof makeup. Benefits Cleansing: Sulfate-free, plant-based formula gently cleanses without stripping skin of moisture, as well as replenishes hydration to dry skin. Protecting: Antioxidant botanicals rescue cells distressed by environmental aggressors and free radicals throughout the day, purifies skin and pores of impurities while protecting skin from further damage. Nourishing: Plant-based oils, essential fatty acids, vitamins, and minerals feeds and plumps skin for a more youthful, hydrated, and nourished complexion. Key Ingredients Black Winter Truffle: With a high concentration of powerful antioxidant that finds cells damaged by free radicals and environmental aggressors to reverse and prevent further damage. Glycerin: Increase hydration and repairing surface skin damage that causes dehydration. Aloe Vera: Soothes, protects and heals skin and also improves skin's elasticity, tone and texture. Organic Argan Oil: Cold pressed Organic Argan Oil features high content of Linoleic Acid, making it ideal for nourishing dry and sensitive skin, soothing inflammation and skin conditions. Sweet Almond Oil: High in monounsaturated fatty acids, proteins, along with Vitamins A & E, Sweet Almond Oil works well as a deep cleansing. Treatment removing makeup, oil, dirt and impurities accumulated throughout the day. - Truffle Therapy Cleansing Oil