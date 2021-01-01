adidas by Stella McCartney TruePurpose Cycling Shorts

Fabric: Mid-compression Primegreen activewear jerseyPrimegreen fabric contains no virgin plastics and use a minimum of 40% recycled contentDesigned for all high-intensity workouts and everyday wear Curve-hugging, moisture-wicking Aeroready fabricDouble-layered waistband with side zip pocketSmoothing, supportive, squat-proof designFlatlock seamsLaser-cut perforated detailing for ventilationShell: 64% recycled polyester/36% spandexWash coldImported, Indonesia Measurements Measurements from size S Rise: 11.75in / 30cm Inseam: 11in / 28cm