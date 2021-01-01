True Modern Minimalist Tuxedo Black Round Dining Table

Advertisement
Part of True Modern Collection from PulaskiTextured midnight black finishCrafted from select hardwood solids and oak veneers with metal detailingWarm gold inset ringCompelling design and modern-styleOptional ChairsTable only, chair sold separately.What do you get when straightforward, approachable design meets modern elegance? This impressive round dining table, of course. A stunning addition to your dining room, it features a wire-brushed, midnight black finish punctuated by a slender golden inset ring along the top edge. The crossed-bracket style base offers stability, roomy comfort for your guests, as well as an airy profile that's right at home with your existing decor. This table top must be connected to the matching table base, sold separately, to form a complete table.