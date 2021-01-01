Best True Crime Gifts True Junkie Vintage Retro Serial Killer Crime Podcast Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

True Crime Junkie Vintage Serial Killer Crime Podcast shirt is for anyone who loves to learn about serial killers, watch true crime documentaries, fictional crime shows, and listen to crime podcasts. Great addition to your true crime shirt collection. This true crime shirt is a perfect birthday gift for friends and family obsessed with murder mystery shows, cold cases, serial killers, criminal psychology, and solving mysteries. Show off your obsession with true crime and crime shows! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only