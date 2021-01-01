True Illuminated Doorbell Button by Spore - Color: White - Finish: Brushed Aluminum - (TDB-W-AL)

The True Illuminated Doorbell Button is a cross between modern and traditional design. This all-metal push-button features a thin circumference of LED illuminated color that reflects its color back to its mounting surface. True works great with architectural building from the 1900s to present day. True feels smooth to the touch but has a slender diameter and works perfectly with narrow doorjambs and snug locations. Created in 1996 by leading designers Ted Pierson and Tom Gordon, Spore brings residential and commercial doorbell buttons and chimes into the 21st century. Spores modern doorbells bring the latest features that are highly functional and easy to use, like illuminated finishes and integrated LED lighting. From classic to urban designs, these high-end doorbells are made to fit into the modern lifestyle, whether ones style is traditional or contemporary. Color: White. Finish: Brushed Aluminum