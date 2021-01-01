GermGuardian True HEPA Replacement Filter C for AC5000 Series Air Purifier

Improve the quality of indoor air with the GermGuardianTrue HEPA Replacement Filter C. It is made from glass and cardboard that makes it robust and long lasting. The replacement filter has a dark gray color that blends well with other air purifiers also. It can be used in replacement by approximately 6-8 months depending on use. The True HEPA captures up to 99.97% of airborne particles including dust mites, pet dander, mold spores, plant pollens, and debris. It captures initial large dust particles lint and pet hair. The photocatalyst and charcoal filter includes titanium dioxide is activated by the UV-C light to decompose odor molecules caused by smoking, cooking and pets. This True HEPA Replacement Filter C from germguardian requires installation.