BoredKoalas Truck Pillows Trucker Driver Gift Trucker Warning Stupid Skull Funny Semi Truck Driver Gift Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Grab this funny Trucker Warning Stupid Skull throw pillow for your trucker mom, dad, husband, wife, uncle or boyfriend! It's a perfect truckin gift idea & present for Birthday, Father's Day, Mother's Day or Christmas 2020 This Trucker Warning Stupid Skull pillow is a perfect gift for truckers, truck drivers and truck lover men, women. Show support for american truckers using this diesel loads truckin 18 wheeler big rigs tractor trailer long haul truck couch cushion 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only