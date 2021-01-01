Noble House Troy Contemporary Tufted Fabric 3 Seater Sofa, Dark Gray, Dark Brown

Your interior space will never be the same with our understated contemporary three-seater sofa as its centerpiece. With precise lines and neat, button-tufted waffle stitch look, this lovely sofa will effortlessly transform your living space with just the right amount of charm and an abundance of coziness. From its trendy streamlined design to its sleek tapered legs, this piece will surely become your favorite seating space to sit back and enjoy a memorable evening at home with your loved ones.CONTEMPORARY: With clean lines and beautifully tapered legs, this sofa features prominent contemporary designs. With its simple yet functional structure, this will blend seamlessly with your décor while providing ample seating space in any room.BUTTON TUFTED WAFFLE STITCH: The button-tufted stitching on the sofa offers an extra touch of sophistication that enhances its contemporary design. The waffle stitch pattern adds a bit of texture without sacrificing any comfort.RUBBERWOOD: Our environmentally-friendly wood not only offers plenty of durabilities, but it also gives this piece a beautiful natural-grain look. Combined with a gorgeous finish, this wood will truly stand out in any room.LARGE SEATING AREA: This sofa is made to comfortably seat three people, which is perfect for family and friends. You can also lounge in a more selfish manner, enjoying all that this sofa has to offer.ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Some assembly is required for this sofa. All of the instructions and tools needed for assembly are included.