From rosalind wheeler
Troutville 64.2" Console Table
1. Designed in an extra-long, extra-thick Mediterranean style, this console adds a subtle elegance to your space and provides space to accent and display your belongings.2. Whether you need a light source, a convenient place to display nick-knacks, or you require extra storage with a small footprint, this console table is the perfect match.3. Include 3 convenient drawers for storing important items such as keys, pens, receipts, etc. With an 18 lbs weight capacity you can easily organize your life.4. Manufactured from solid wood legs and bottom support leg, framing and drawer knobs with extra thick MDF panel boards for a strong, sturdy design that maximizes durability.5. Some minimal assembly required, simply attach the legs and bottom board. Weight capacity: Top: 100lbs. Bottom: 40lbs. Drawers: 18lbs. Color: Black