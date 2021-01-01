Amazing Flamingo Designs Tropical Hawaiian Summer Animal Flamingos Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Amazing pink wading bird designs, available also for boys and girls, great design this holiday season even for birthdays and other occasions. Beach-inspired Hawaiian graphic perfect for anyone who loves flamingos. Nature art, bird nerds even your friends who love this flamazing flamingo will love these cool and awesome designs. Surprise your friends with this funny and cute flamingo art. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only