Natco Trisha Yearwood Enjoy Anderson Grey/Blue 7 ft. 10 in. x 9 ft. 10 in. Floral Polypropylene Indoor Area Rug

Bring simple sophistication to your home with the look of a handmade rug and the ease of a machine made rug. This unique area rug features alternating medallions of intricate designs in dusky blue, slate grey, and ivory, adding contemporary elegance to any living room, dining area, or den, giving your space a high-end feel without sacrificing comfort or durability. You and your guests can spend more time relaxing and enjoying the sophisticated feel of your space with this comfortably soft, easy-to-maintain floor covering. High quality polypropylene yarn is woven using state-of-the-art, computer-driven looms to create a low profile pile that feels great underfoot and is still easy to clean. Exceptional durability frees you to place this piece anywhere in your home - even in areas of high traffic or spill risk - without fear of fading or staining, so you can enjoy the luxurious texture and beautiful design for years to come. For indoor use. Machine-Made.