Signature Design by Ashley Tripton Bar Height Bar Stool, Linen
CREAM BAR STOOL SET: Add a taste of modern luxury to your dining experience with this classy barstool set. Dressed in a light neutral, these stools will add a lavish touch set by the table or counter CUSHIONED COMFORT: Bar stool chair frame and legs are made of wood. Chairs have a built-in foot rest rail. Foam cushioned seats are upholstered in a cozy linen-weave polyester fabric TUFTED UPHOLSTERY: Consider this a decor staple for your eat-in kitchen or dining room. Button tufting adds a note of elegance to this look, for timeless style that will hold up to any new trends SET OF 2: Includes 2 tall barstools, each measuring 18.25" W x 25.25" D x 45" H ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Includes easy-to-follow instructions and hardware. Screwdriver (not included) is needed for full assembly. Matching dining table and bench available, sold separately DIRECT FROM THE MANUFACTURER: Ashley Furniture goes the extra mile to package, protect and deliver your purchase in a timely manner BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Designed and manufactured by Ashley Furniture Industries. The trusted source for stylish furniture, lighting, rugs, accessories and mattresses. For every taste and budget