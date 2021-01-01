From fun cute, trendy designs & more
Trippy Smiley Face Cute Pink Melting Liquid Swirl Smiley Tote Bag
Advertisement
This Trippy Smiley Face Psychedelic Melting Liquid Swirl Face Cute Strawberry pink Abstract Pattern is for retro lovers of Groovy hippie indie aesthetic. Trendy design is sure to match w/ your style & aesthetic. Great gift idea for women, teens & girls. Design features a melting Pink smiley face in an abstract retro vintage style pattern in a cute strawberry Pink . Makes a great gift idea for Christmas, Xmas stocking stuffer, Valentines day, Birthday and any occasion. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.