Trippy Magenta and Lime Green Groovy Abstract Art Tote Bag

This Original Digital Oil Painting by My Rubio Garden features a Marbled Magenta and Lime Green Groovy Abstract Art Painting with Royal Blue, Hot Pink, Black and Aqua Accents. The result is a colorful, psychedelic, trippy, groovy design that you will love! 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.