Triplett Geometric Gray/Cream Area Rug
Description
Features:Machine MadePolypropylenePower LoomedMaterial: PolypropyleneMaterial Details: PolypropyleneConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: JuteRug Shape: Primary Color: Gray/CreamPattern: GeometricFringe / Tassel: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyLife Stage: AdultGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Vacuum regularly and spot clean when necessaryLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot Clean with dry clothColor Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: Rustic / LodgeDS Secondary Product Style: Desert LodgeIs this rug available in different colors?: YesLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note: SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: Fair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: CRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8', Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6", Square 6'7", Rectangle 8' x 10', Rectangle 9'x 12'): 1.18Pile Height (Rug Size: Rectangle 4' x 6', Rectangle 6' x 9'): 1.1811023622047Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'): 7Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"): 19Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Square 6'7"): 22Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 41Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'x 12'): 55Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"): 63Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Square 6'7"): 79Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 96Overall Width - Side to Side (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'x 12'): 108Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'): 96Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 5'3" x 7'6"): 90Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Square 6'7"): 79Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 8' x 10'): 120Overall Length - End to End (Rug Size: Rectangle 9'x 12'): 144Knot Density: Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: NoProduct Warranty: NoWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Rug Size: Runner 2' x 8'