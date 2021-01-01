From fetch-it pets
Fetch-It Pets Triple Play Bird Toy, Medium
Turn playtime into a hunt for your feathered friend with the Triple Play bird toy from Fetch-It Pets. Built out of 100% non-toxic, bird-safe and biodegradable materials, it’s the perfect toy to encourage healthy chewing and foraging behaviors in birds of all sizes. With three baskets you can fill with chewable goodies, your bird is sure to find the entertainment he craves. Bright colors and enticing textures offer plenty of activities keep your bird BFF busy—like shredding, chewing, climbing and swinging—while helping to prevent boredom and boost daily exercise. Plus, it’s super easy to hang from any cage with the included rope.