Triple Mini Porcelain Bowl Serving Set - 21 Ounce - Elegant Square White Porcelain Bowls with Bamboo Tray: Perfect for Tastings, Catered Events, and Buffets - 1ct Box

MODERN, TRENDSETTING DESIGN: Featuring 3 porcelain bowls and a bamboo wood serving tray, this serving platter set beautifully showcases your delectable treats and will dazzle your guests! NATURALLY DURABLE: With a premium porcelain and sustainable bamboo wood construction, this chic serving bowl set is break-resistant, chip-resistant, and built for long-lasting commercial use. BEAUTIFUL BAMBOO: This stylish food serving tray features the bamboo's natural finish bringing a charming and elegant element to your sweet or savory food presentations. IDEAL FOR CAFES, CATERING EVENTS, AND MORE: This versatile serving tray set is great for serving an assortment of gourmet bites from your cafe, bistro, catering event, and more. PERFECT SIZE: Containing up to 21 ounces, this durable serving platter measures 11.9 inches long by 3.7 inches wide and 3.6 inches tall. Available in a 1 count box., Weight: 1.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Restaurantware