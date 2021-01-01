From keds
Keds Triple Kick Mesh
Advertisement
The Keds Triple Kick Mesh sneakers are ready to kick it up, and add something new to your everyday wear! Traditional lace-up closure. KedsÂ® logo placed on the sides and heels of the shoes. Slight platform heel for added height. Textile upper. Added comfort with the Softerra footbed. Textile lining and insole. Synthetic outsole. Spot wash, air dry. Imported. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 13 oz Platform Height: 1 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.