Triple Gourd Table Lamp by Robert Abbey - Color: White - Finish: Silver - (363X)

Robert Abbey's Triple Gourd Table Lamp can be customized from a range of colors. The glazed ceramic finish comes in twenty two rich colors with a rounded base in Antique Silver finish. Pearl Dupioni fabric shade. Full-range dimmer Robert Abbey, located in North Carolina, has produced quality lighting since 1948. Family-owned and operated, the company's designs are trend-right and offered in styles from transitional to contemporary. Robert Abbey works with designers like Jonathan Adler and Mary McDonald to create stylish products with lasting value, like architectural pendants and classic wall sconces. Color: White. Finish: Antique Silver