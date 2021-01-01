From bananafish studio
Bananafish Studio Triple Go Diaper Bag, Duffle
Bananafish Studio Triple Go Diaper Bag:3 ways to comfortably and fashionably carry your baby's necessitiesSpace and pockets for everything needed for a full day out and aboutMade of 100 percent polyesterDimensions: 16"W x 7"D x 12"HQuestions about product recalls?Items that are a part of a recall are removed from the Walmart.com site, and are no longer available for purchase. These items include Walmart.com items only, not those of Marketplace sellers. Customers who have purchased a recalled item will be notified by email or by letter sent to the address given at the time of purchase. For complete recall information, go to Walmart Recalls.