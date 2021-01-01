Triple Folding Laundry Sorter

The Rebrilliant Triple Folding Hamper makes for a wonderful addition to any home. Its slender design comprises of vertical stitched details on the hamper’s poly-cotton surface. The hamper is made using breathable mesh fabric and metal to ensure durability. It contains ample room for storing used clothes. It is foldable to facilitate easy storage when it is not in use. The smooth casters are lockable and aid in easy movement of the hamper. The Triple Folding Hamper from Rebrilliant has an elegant white finish that is aesthetically appealing and can blend well with any color scheme.